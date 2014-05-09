FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 10, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jacob Turner allowed the Padres one run (on pitching rival Ian Kennedy’s first career homer) on five hits and a walk over six innings Thursday. But Turner got a no-decision. He has yet to win a start on the road in his career; he is 0-9 in 16 road starts despite a 3.80 ERA. Only six pitchers since 1921 have made more road starts to start a career without a win.

RHP Tom Koehler (3-2, 1.99 ERA) and RHP Jose Fernandez (4-1, 1.74) have combined to set a Marlins record. For the first time in Marlins history, two starting pitchers have winning records and ERAs under 2.00 after seven starts.

RHPs Jose Fernandez (4-1, 1.74 ERA) and Tom Koehler (3-2, 1.99 ERA) have combined to set a Marlins record. For the first time in Marlins history, two starting pitchers have winning records and ERAs under 2.00 after seven starts.

RHP A.J. Ramos ran his record to 3-0 Thursday by allowing a walk against three strikeouts in two innings of relief against the Padres. His ERA is down to 1.20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.