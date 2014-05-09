Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner allowed the Padres one run (on pitching rival Ian Kennedy’s first career homer) on five hits and a walk over six innings Thursday. But Turner got a no-decision. He has yet to win a start on the road in his career; he is 0-9 in 16 road starts despite a 3.80 ERA. Only six pitchers since 1921 have made more road starts to start a career without a win.

RHP Tom Koehler (3-2, 1.99 ERA) and RHP Jose Fernandez (4-1, 1.74) have combined to set a Marlins record. For the first time in Marlins history, two starting pitchers have winning records and ERAs under 2.00 after seven starts.

RHPs Jose Fernandez (4-1, 1.74 ERA) and Tom Koehler (3-2, 1.99 ERA) have combined to set a Marlins record. For the first time in Marlins history, two starting pitchers have winning records and ERAs under 2.00 after seven starts.

RHP A.J. Ramos ran his record to 3-0 Thursday by allowing a walk against three strikeouts in two innings of relief against the Padres. His ERA is down to 1.20.