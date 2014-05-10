Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits in five innings Friday night. For the first time in his 36-start career, Fernandez allowed two homers in a game and gave up a grand slam. Fernandez has a 4-8 record with a 3.94 ERA in 16 starts on the road compared to a 12-0 record with a 1.09 ERA in 20 starts at home.

CF Marcell Ozuna’s solo homer in the seventh inning Friday night was his sixth of the season. Ozuna has reached base in 23 of his last 30 games, and he has 18 RBIs in that stretch.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in the two games against the Padres.

3B Casey McGehee (23 RBIs) and RF Giancarlo Stanton (40 RBIs) have driven in 40.6 percent of the Marlins’ 155 runs this season. That is the highest percentage for any duo in the major leagues this season. Add in CF Marcell Ozuna’s 21 RBIs and the trio has accounted for 54 percent of the Marlins’ runs -- also the highest percentage in the majors.

