Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs, seven hits and four walks against three strikeouts on Saturday night against the Padres. He has allowed three earned runs or less in each of his last five starts since April 18. He is 1-0 during the run with a 2.03 ERA. He threw a season-high 112 pitches against San Diego, the third-highest total in his career.

RHP Carlos Marmol will be designated for assignment on Sunday morning by the Marlins after falling to 0-3 on the season and seeing his ERA climb to 8.10 on Saturday night. Marmol, 31, allowed four runs, four hits and a walk in one inning against the Padres after entering a 2-2 game. In 13 1/3 innings spanning 15 appearances, Marmol allowed 12 runs, 16 hits and 10 walks. He served up three homers, including Chase Headley’s three-run shot on Saturday.

3B CaseyMcGehee’s two-run homer on Saturday night against the Padres was his first in the Major Leagues since Aug. 11, 2012, in Toronto while with the Yankees (a span of 637 days). He played in Japan last season and hit 28 homers while helping lead Rakuten to the championship.

RF Giancarlo Stanton was 1-for-4 on Saturday night against the Padres to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. That equals the longest hitting streak of his career. He is batting .357 (15-for-42) during the streak.