Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez made his second-shortest start of the season Sunday. He gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings. He had pitched six or more innings in each of his five previous starts with two complete games since going on three innings in his first outing of the season against Colorado.

RHP Henry Rodriguez, 27, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans Sunday morning to replace Carlos Marmol. Rodriguez allowed a walk with a strikeout in an inning against the Padres on Sunday in his Marlins debut. Rodriguez appeared in 12 games with New Orleans, going 0-0 with a save and a 3.26 ERA in 19 1/3 innings.

RHP Carlos Marmol was designated for assignment as expected Sunday after allowing four runs on four hits and a walk in one inning against the Padres on Saturday night. Marmol, 31, was 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA in 13 1/3 innings over 15appearances. The free agent signee had given up 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 13 1/3 innings.

RF Giancarlo Stanton was 5-for-14 with a walk in the four-game series against the Padres with the game-winning, two-run homer in the top of the 11th Friday. “I thought we did a pretty good job avoiding him,” Padres RHP Huston Street said Sunday after the closer walked Stanton with two out in the top of the ninth to force the potential tying run from first to second. “I don’t normally do that,” Street explained. “But Stanton is a special player in a special spot.”