Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Dan Jennings was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to fill the roster spot left by injured RHP Jose Fernandez going on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain. Jennings, pitched one-third of an inning against the Dodgers on Monday night, lowering his major league season ERA to 1.69 in 11 appearances.

RHP Tom Koehler lasted just 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers, giving up four runs on six hits with five walks and a strikeout on 103 pitches (57 strikes). Koehler (3-3) and the Marlins’ bullpen combined to walk 10 batters. Koehler (3-3) had thrown 15 scoreless innings in his last two starts, including seven in a win over the Dodgers on May 2 at Marlins Park.

RHP Jose Fernandez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to a right elbow strain. He had an MRI exam performed earlier Monday by Neal ElAttrache, who serves as the head team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers, before flying back to Miami, where he will be examined by the club’s doctors. Results of the MRI won’t be known for a few days, manager Mike Redmond said.

LF Christian Yelich hit a solo home run off Dodgers RHP Dan Haren in the third inning Monday night. Yelich has four home runs, tying the total he reached in 62 games last year.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in Monday’s defeat by Los Angeles, raising his major-league-leading RBI total to 42. Stanton, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, has hit safely in 11 consecutive games against the Dodgers.