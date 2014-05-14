Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner (0-1), who hasn’t won in 16 starts, gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s 7-1 defeat by the Dodgers. Turner struck out two and walked one on 73 pitches (48 strikes). He pitched five scoreless innings before Los Angeles chased him in the sixth.

LHP Dan Jennings was optioned to triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday night. Jennings allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in 2/3 of an inning in Tuesday’s defeat by the Dodgers.

RHP Jose Fernandez has a right ulnar collateral ligament tear in his elbow, club officials announced Tuesday night. Season-ending surgery has been recommended. “I think again the confirmation that we all obviously didn’t want (to hear) is a big blow,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “Even a bigger blow for all of us, for the team, for the organization, for him. We’ll see where it goes from here. I know he’s going through some tough decisions, but we know at the end of the day he’ll get himself fixed up and get him back as soon as he can.” Marlins’ officials said Fernandez was considering his options, but it appears he will opt for Tommy John surgery in the near future. The recovery time normally ranges from 12-18 months.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will make his MLB debut on Wednesday. In eight starts with Double-A Jacksonville, he was 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA, including 10 walks and 38 strikeouts.

RHP Henry Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday night. Rodriguez (0-0, 10.80 ERA) issued four walks in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the first inning Tuesday night. Stanton also chased down Justin Turner’s line drive at the wall in the sixth to save a run.