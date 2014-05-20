Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Miguel Tejada officially signed a minor league contract with the Marlins on Monday. Tejada was hit with a 105-game suspension last season while a member of the Kansas City Royals after testing positive for the banned substance Adderall. The 39-year-old was hitting .288 before the suspension. Tejada has 64 games remaining on his suspension, so if no Marlins games are postponed, he would be eligible to play for them on June 10. He could begin playing in the minors at Double-A or lower on May 31.

RHP Carlos Marmol, designated for assignment by the Marlins on May 11, was released by the team Monday. Marmol, 31, was 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA in 13 1/3 innings over 15 appearances for Miami this year. The free agent signee gave up 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks.