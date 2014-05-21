Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Brad Hand cannot be enjoying much job security after a brutal relief appearance on Tuesday against the Phillies. He inherited a mild fire -- one out and a runner on second -- and proceeded to throw gas on the blaze by walking three batters, although one was intentional. He also threw a wild pitch and gave up a two-run single, only one of which was charged to his record. His ERA went up only slightly -- from 5.91 to 6.14 -- but, still, this was not good for Hand.

RHP Nate Eovaldi gets the start Wednesday against the Phillies. With RHP Jose Fernandez out due to Tommy John surgery, Eovaldi has to be considered the Marlins’ ace. He is just 1-4 with a 4.38 ERA in his career against the Phillies. Of more concern, perhaps, is that he is allowing lefty hitters to bat .320 this season with four homers in 122 at-bats. At least he does well at Marlins Park -- 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA as opposed to his road record of 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani made his Marlins Park debut on Tuesday in just his second big-league appearance. He was 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA in Double-A before getting promoted last week. In his big-league debut, he allowed just two runs in six innings, striking out seven. But he struggled Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing six hits, one walk and five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

1B Garrett Jones went 4-for-5 to raise his batting average to .273. It was his season high in hits, and he also drove in two runs. Two of his hits were doubles, and he has 12 two-baggers for the year.