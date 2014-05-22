Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, 25, took Wednesday’s start off due to some minor “dings” or injuries. He is expected back Thursday. This is his second full season in the majors, and his offensive numbers are up. Last year he hit .227 with .267 on-base and .298 slugging percentages. This year, his line is .265/.304/.347. His fielding percentage remains the same .976, which is two points higher than the league average. But his range factor is down from 4.15 to 3.65. That’s calculated as putouts and assists per nine innings. The league average this year is 4.18. That’s surprising, given that Hechavarria is known for his defense.

RHP Nate Eovaldi struggled through six innings and 110 pitches Wednesday against the Phillies. He allowed a season-high 10 hits, one walk and three runs (one earned). He left with a 5-3 lead and got the win to improve to 3-2.

RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Thursday against the Phillies. In two career appearances vs. Philadelphia, he is 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA. So far this season, Alvarez is allowing right-handed batters to hit .330 with two homers. That’s significantly higher than his career average of .259, so perhaps that’s an aberration. Of more concern could be his poorer numbers in day games, as Thursday’s start will be. His day ERA is 7.20, while his night ERA is 2.82. For his career, his ERA at night is 3.89 as opposed to 4.63 during the day.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, a rookie who had made two starts since RHP Jose Fernandez was lost to Tommy John surgery, was sent to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday. He struggled in his second start Tuesday, giving up five runs in 5 1/3 innings. In two starts, he was 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA. He will be replaced in the rotation by veteran LHP Randy Wolf, who recently joined the Marlins.

LHP Randy Wolf will move into the rotation Sunday. He replaces rookie RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who had been filling in for injured RHP Jose Fernandez. Wolf, 37, has a 1.80 ERA in two appearances since being added to the roster May 14. He hasn’t made a major-league start since 2012.

1B Garrett Jones, who went 2-for-3 on Wednesday, is working out pretty nicely for the Marlins. He entered Wednesday ranking seventh among National League first basemen with a .807 OPS and tied for fifth in homers and RBI. Last year’s starting first baseman for the Marlins, Logan Morrison, is in Seattle, where he started the season 3-for-20 before a hamstring injury sidelined him in mid-April.