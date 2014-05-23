Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Hatcher was promoted from Triple-A. He replaces RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who was sent down after Wednesday’s game. Hatcher, who will be used out of the Marlins’ bullpen, was 1-2 with five saves and a 2.01 ERA in Triple A.

RHP Tom Koehler will start Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. He has an 18.00 ERA in his one career appearance vs. Milwaukee, allowing four runs in two innings. This season, though, Koehler has been brilliant, producing an impressive 2.25 ERA and flashing a 95 mph fastball. For a guy considered at the start of the season to be the weak link in a promising young rotation, Koehler has turned out to a huge find and perhaps the team’s best pitcher now that Jose Fernandez is out for the year.

RHP Nate Eovaldi, who struggled through six innings and 110 pitches Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, said he was pleased with his fastball command. C Jarrod Saltalmacchia agreed, noting that Eovaldi’s pitches were sinking low into the strike zone. But manager Mike Redmond said Eovaldi, who allowed a season-high 10 hits, one walk and three runs, one earned, has to do a better job of finishing batters. Redmond said that Eovaldi has been working on his off-speed pitches, which is fine, but he has to finish batters when he has them down in the count at 0-2 or 1-2.

RHP Henderson Alvarez got a no-decision Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, despite pitching seven scoreless innings. Alvarez allowed just four hits -- all singles -- and one walk, lowering his ERA to 3.21.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani was sent down to Triple-A after Wednesday’s game. He surrendered 6 runs in 5 1/3 innings before handing it over to the bullpen on Tuesday.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia had a regularly-scheduled day off on Thursday. However, he tweaked his left ankle while running the bases on Wednesday and is day to day. Saltalamacchia insists he will be ready to go on Friday.