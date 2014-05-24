Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner gets his sixth start of the season on Saturday, against Milwaukee. So far, the results have not been there for Turner, who is 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA. With the Marlins’ top prospect, LHP Andrew Heaney, promoted to Triple-A on Thursday, the pressure for Turner to turn his season around just got turned up a couple of notches.

RHP Tom Koehler had an 18.00 ERA in his one appearance vs. Milwaukee. He wasn’t quite that bad on Friday, but it was his worst start of the season. Milwaukee teed off on Koehler (4-4), who came in with a stellar ERA of 2.25 but allowed seven runs in five innings. Of the nine hits he allowed, five went for extra bases.

LHP Andrew Heaney, the Marlins’ top prospect, made his Triple-A debut on Thursday, allowing one run in five innings while striking out seven. Heaney, who allowed seven hits, took a hard grounder off his shin, but the injury was not serious.

1B Garrett Jones had his first multi-homer game as a Marlin and the seventh of his career.

RF Giancarlo Stanton had his third multi-homer game of the season and his 12th of his career, tying the club record of Hanley Ramirez.