Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn had two big strikeouts in the seventh inning Saturday to strand the Brewers’ potential tying run at third base after left fielder Khris Davis doubled with one out, chasing RHP Jacob Turner from the game. Dunn gave up two runs to the Phillies in his previous appearance Thursday. Before that, Dunn had pitched 9 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

RHP Jacob Turner on Saturday recorded his first victory since July 10, 2013, snapping a career-long eight-game losing streak. Turner had his longest outing since that victory going a season-high 6 1/3 innings.

LHP Dan Jennings was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans after the Marlins placed LHP Brad Hand on the 15-day disabled list because of a sprained right ankle. Jennings is 0-1 with a 1.59 ERA this season in 11 1/3 innings pitched (12 appearances).

INF Jeff Baker delivered what ended up being the game-winning RBI with a pinch-hit single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Baker is .380 in 44 career games against the Brewers and appeared to have recovered from a bruised shoulder sustained Thursday while playing first base.

LHP Randy Wolf, 37, will make his first start for the Marlins and first start IN THE MAJORS since 2012 after undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. Wolf was signed in the hopes of helping the Marlins’ rotation after losing ace Jose Fernandez, who recently had Tommy John surgery.