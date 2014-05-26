Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Steve Cishek on Saturday recorded his second save this season in which he needed to get at least four outs. Only two other pitchers in the majors this season have had more than one multiple-inning saves -- Trevor Rosenthal of the Cardinals and David Robertson of the Yankees.

RHP Nate Eovaldi starts on Monday at the Washington Nationals. The road has been hard for Eovaldi this season -- he is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA away from Marlins Park. At home, on the other hand, he is 3-1 with a 2.54 ERA. In his career against Washington, he is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA.

LHP Randy Wolf was hit hard by the Brewers on Sunday. Wolf, who won 13 games for the Brewers in 2010 and again in 2011, was making his debut as a Marlins starter. He allowed nine hits and six runs, four earned, in five innings.

RHP Kevin Slowey threw two scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the Brewers. Manager Mike Redmond mentioned Slowey as a possibility for the rotation if LHP Randy Wolf, who was hit hard on Sunday, continues to struggle or is not given another chance. Redmond said that season-ending injury to RHP Jose Fernandez has caused this issue. “We knew replacing Jose would be difficult,” Redmond said.