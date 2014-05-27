Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi made the start on Monday for the Marlins at Nationals Park, and he got his first road win of the year as he allowed two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. “He did a great job,” said manager Mike Redmond. “He gave us a chance to win the game.”

RHP Henderson Alvarez will get the nod on Tuesday to start against the Nationals. Right-handers are batting .320 against Alvarez, who is 0-2 on the road with an ERA of 4.88, but is 2-2, 2.82 in night games.

INF Jeff Baker was an all-Met player at Gar-Field High in Woodbridge, Va., about 30 miles south of Nationals Park. He welcomed the chance to be in the nation’s capital on Memorial Day, as his father spent several years in the U.S. military and Jeff moved around the country as a young boy to different military posts.

-OF Giancarlo Stanton entered Monday with 13 homers and 25 RBIs in his career at Nationals Park. He had a double to right in the first inning Monday against Tanner Roark as Jayson Werth tried for a shoestring catch. Stanton then slammed a two-run homer to center in the third to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead. “He crushed that ball,” said manager Mike Redmond.