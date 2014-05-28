FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2014 / 3:22 AM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler will now pitch for the Marlins on Friday at home against the Atlanta Braves. He is 1-3 on the road with an ERA of 3.86 this year. He was slated to pitch Wednesday in Washington, but the Marlins will go with Henderson Alvarez since his start was rained out Tuesday.

RHP Henderson Alvarez will now get the nod Wednesday to start against the Nationals. Right-handers were batting .320 against Alvarez, who is 0-2 on the road with an ERA of 4.88 but is 2-2, 2.82 ERA in night games. Alvarez was slated to pitch Tuesday but the game in Washington was rained out.

RHP Carter Capps was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain. He had an MRI but there was no sign of structural damage, according to manager Mike Redmond.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero was called up from Triple-A New Orleans to fill the roster spot left by RHP Carter Capps, who went on the 15-day disabled list.

OF Giancarlo Stanton has 14 homers and 27 RBIs in his career at Nationals Park. “He has been great,” said manager Mike Redmond. “Spring training was big for him. You could tell he was energized with some of the moves we made.”


