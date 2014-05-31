FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 1, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jacob Turner looks to pick up consecutive victories for the first time in his career on Saturday. Until going 6 1/3 scoreless innings last weekend, Turner had not won a game since July, a stretch of 17 starts with nine straight losses. He is 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA in four career starts against the Braves.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria collected a pair of singles Friday, extending his hit streak to five games against the Braves and giving him nine multi-hit contests in 26 career showdowns with the National League East rival.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia went 0-for-3 on Friday, making him hitless in his last 10 at-bats. Saltalamacchia recorded just three hits over 16 at-bats prior to this stretch.

RF Giancarlo Stanton knocked his National League-leading 16th homer of the season in the first inning of Friday’s game, which gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead. It bumped his major-league-leading RBI total to 51, making him the first player in the organization’s history to reach 50 before June 1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.