Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner looks to pick up consecutive victories for the first time in his career on Saturday. Until going 6 1/3 scoreless innings last weekend, Turner had not won a game since July, a stretch of 17 starts with nine straight losses. He is 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA in four career starts against the Braves.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria collected a pair of singles Friday, extending his hit streak to five games against the Braves and giving him nine multi-hit contests in 26 career showdowns with the National League East rival.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia went 0-for-3 on Friday, making him hitless in his last 10 at-bats. Saltalamacchia recorded just three hits over 16 at-bats prior to this stretch.

RF Giancarlo Stanton knocked his National League-leading 16th homer of the season in the first inning of Friday’s game, which gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead. It bumped his major-league-leading RBI total to 51, making him the first player in the organization’s history to reach 50 before June 1.