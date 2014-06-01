FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jacob Turner (1-3), who was coming off a scoreless 6 1/3 innings in his previous start, reverted back to the form he had shown earlier in the season. He took the loss on Saturday against the Braves, allowing seven hits, four walks and five runs, four earned, in five innings. Three of the batters he walked came around to score. And all five runs scored after two were out.

RHP Nate Eovaldi gets the start Sunday against the Braves. He is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in eight career starts vs. Atlanta. With Jose Fernandez out for the season because of injury, Eovaldi is making his case to become the new Marlins ace. But to get there he will need to get big wins, which is what it would be against the Braves.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, dealing with elbow stiffness from Wednesday’s start, had a pain-free bullpen session on Saturday and has been cleared to start on Tuesday. That’s a big break for the Marlins, who have already lost ace Jose Fernandez to season-ending surgery. They are happy that Alvarez, who can be dominant at times, appears to be healthy.

RF Giancarlo Stanton was kept relatively quiet by the Braves on Saturday, going 1-for-4 with no RBIs. On Friday, he got to 51 RBIs, leading the majors and also getting to 50 faster than any Marlins player, in only 54 games. He is the first Marlins player to get 50 RBIs before June 1. In 29 home games entering Saturday, Stanton was hitting .324 with 37 RBIs.

