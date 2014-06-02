Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nate Eovaldi, who entered Sunday with a 2-1 record and a 1.80 ERA against the Braves, pitched another gem vs. Atlanta. He went eight innings, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs. Both runs were earned, but the second one would not have scored had second baseman Derek Dietrich made a decent throw to first on what should have been an inning-ending double play in the third. Instead, Dietrich bounced the throw, and first baseman Garrett Jones could not pick it.

RHP Carter Capps, who was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday due to an elbow injury, may need Tommy John surgery. He will get a second opinion on his injured elbow on Wednesday. His injury was a main reason why the Marlins went out and traded for reliever Bryan Morris from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RHP A.J. Ramos had made seven straight scoreless appearances vs. the Braves, spanning six innings. But in Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Braves, Ramos allowed three runs -- two of them earned -- in two-thirds of an inning. He gave up two hits and three walks in an ugly outing.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero was sent to Triple-A after Sunday’s game. He had a 10.80 ERA in 6 2/3 innings, so the move was no surprise. His spot on the roster will be taken by RHP Bryan Morris, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will arrive on Monday. Caminero, 26, has just 19 big-league innings and has yet to find his niche.

C J.T. Realmuto, 23, was called up from Double A to replace catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who went on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Realmuto, a shortstop in high school, was converted to catcher after the Marlins drafted him in the third round in 2010. He was hitting .301 with 14 doubles, 3 triples and 5 homers at Double A. He ranked sixth in the Southern League in RBI with 31 and second in slugging percentage (.503). He is the Marlins’ ninth-ranked prospect.

LHP Randy Wolf makes his second start of the season Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA in three career appearances, including two starts, vs. Tampa. More importantly, Wolf, 37, is fighting for his big-league life because he was hit hard in his previous start. And due to the age and the little the Marlins have invested in him, he is viewed as expendable unless he turns it around quickly.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. The injury happened when he took a foul tip off his mask in the seventh inning on Saturday, although he remained in the game. Later, he complained of dizziness. He hit .301 with five homers and nine RBIs in April. But in May, he hit .177 with one homer and eight RBIs.

RHP Bryan Morris was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 39th overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft. Morris, 27, is 4-0 with a 3.80 ERA this season. He is tied for third in the majors in wins by a reliever. It was an interesting move for the Marlins, who are usually trading for the future. In this case, they gave up a valuable draft pick that represents a future player in exchange for a pitcher who can help them right now.