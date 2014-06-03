Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Tuesday against the Rays, a team he must be desperate to beat. Alvarez is 0-5 with a 6.28 ERA in five career appearances against Tampa. Even a no-decision would be a victory of sorts for Alvarez, who has allowed seven homers to the Rays.

RHP Kevin Gregg, 35, who was the Marlins’ closer in 2007-2008, has rejoined the team. The plan is for Gregg, who didn’t have a team this year until now, to pitch in the minors for about one week before joining the Marlins. He went 2-6 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 saves for the Cubs last season.

LHP Randy Wolf earned his first win in more than 20 months as Miami scored three first-inning runs and held on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Monday night. Wolf (1-1) pitched six innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run. He struck out seven, lowering his ERA to 3.38. Ironically, the last team he beat was also Tampa, 3-2, on Sept. 13, 2012. He pitched two more games after that before having Tommy John surgery and missing the 2013 season.

2B Derek Dietrich was out of the starting lineup on Monday in a benching that is expected to last a couple of days. The reason for the move was defense. Dietrich has seven errors, tied for the most in the NL among second basemen.