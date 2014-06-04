Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler starts Wednesday at Tampa, a franchise he has only faced once (0-1, 3.38 ERA in eight innings). Koehler was off to an excellent start this season but lost his previous two starts, allowing 10 runs in 12 innings. Was that the real Tom Koehler? Or was it the one who was so good in his first nine starts, when he allowed a combined total of just 14 earned runs?

RHP Henderson Alvarez beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, a team that he had been 0-5 against with a 6.28 ERA in five career appearances. Alvarez didn’t just beat the Rays on Tuesday -- he dominated them, tossing his major-league-leading third shutout of the season. He allowed eight hits, but seven of them were singles. The only extra-base hit was a two-out triple, and that potential run was stranded after a ground out. Alvarez was helped by three ground-ball double plays and two runners caught trying to steal second. But he also helped himself by starting one of the DPs, throwing out one of the runners on an attempted delayed steal and also getting a base hit that led to the winning run.

LF Christian Yelich had the game-winning RBI on Tuesday on a bases-loaded walk. It wasn’t his most exciting play, but Yelich is leading the National League with five triples. Still, the walks are big for Yelich, who drew two of them on Tuesday and is learning to become a patient hitter as he leads off the Marlins’ order. He is batting .249 but his on-base percentage is pretty decent at .337. His manager, Mike Redmond, praised Yelich for laying off two nasty sliders and getting that game-winning walk. And that, on this night at least, was just as big as a triple.

2B Derek Dietrich was sent to Triple-A after Tuesday’s game. He was hitting .246 and had shown decent pop with five homers and 16 RBIs. But he also made seven errors, tied for the most of any second baseman in the National League. And that, ultimately, was his undoing.