Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner (1-3, 5.59 ERA) is scheduled to start on Thursday for the Marlins at Tropicana Field. The 23-year-old has never faced Tampa Bay. Oddly, right-handers are batting .360 with three homers against him, while lefties are at .268 with one homer.

RHP Tom Koehler (5-5) broke a two-game losing streak Wednesday in a 5-4 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He allowed all three runs in the first inning and four of the hits -- two of them homers -- in the first inning. He allowed three runs or less in nine of 12 starts this season.

LHP Brad Hand made a spectacular rehab start for Class A Jupiter on Wednesday. He threw six no-hit innings, allowing no runs and no walked while striking out eight. Hand landed on the disabled list May 24 due to a right ankle sprain.

2B Donovan Solano hit his first homer of the season and just the sixth of his three-year career on Wednesday in a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. One pitch after a 3B Evan Longoria error prolonged the inning, Solano hit the first pitch of the at-bat out to left field.

RHP Carter Capps, who was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 4, got a second opinion Wednesday on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews. Andrews agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

INF Justin Bour was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Weddnesday. He takes the roster spot of INF Derek Dietrich, who was optioned to New Orleans on Tuesday.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia missed his fourth straight game with post-concussion symptoms after being hit in the facemask with a foul tip on Saturday and is likely to spend more than a week on the disabled list. Players must be symptom-free for three-to-four days before resuming baseball activities.