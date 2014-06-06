Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.24) is scheduled to start for the Marlins on Friday when they begin a weekend series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The right-hander has never faced the Cubs, but might enjoy life at Wrigley. He is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in day games this season.

C J.T. Realmuto knocked in three runs with his first big-league hits in his major-league debut for Miami on Thursday in an 11-6 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. Realmuto was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville with Jarrod Saltalamacchia on the seven-day concussion list.

DH Justin Bour went 2-for-5 in his major league debut for the Marlins on Thursday in an 11-6 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. The burly Bour’s first hit came on an infield chopper but his next was a lined shot, giving the Marlins a 9-5 lead in the seventh.

RHP Tyler Kolek of Shepherd (Texas) High School was selected second overall Thursday in the draft. Kolek was 4-1 with a 0.45 ERA in eight starts this spring, allowing just 14 hits and six walks in 46 innings while striking out 100. His fastball sits at 96-98 mph and tops out at 102.

2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) was sent on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his National League-leading 17th home run on Thursday in an 11-6 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. Stanton has 19 RBIs and six homers in the seventh inning or later, each in the top two in the league.