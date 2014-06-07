Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Brad Hand threw six scoreless innings and struck out eight in Thursday’s first rehab start at Class A Jupiter. He went on the 15-day disabled list on May 25 for what was called a “right ankle sprain.” Hand was 0-1 with a 6.38 ERA in 16 appearances with the Marlins, including two starts.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi had a strong outing but no decision in his first appearance against the Cubs as he worked 7 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs and six hits. He struck out eight and walked one. “I thought Nate was tremendous,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “I thought his stuff was good, he did a great job and kept us in and gave us a chance.”

CF Marcell Ozuna turned his season around season since May 21 with .353 average in his last 14 games entering Friday, including five home runs, two doubles and 16 RBIs. “He’s got some big hits for us and had some great at-bats,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “It’s always going to be consistency, staying within the strike zone and getting good pitches. This is (his) first full season in the big leagues and it’s not easy.” Prior to May 21, the 23-year-old second year pro was hitting just .140 with one homer and four RBIs. He went 2-for-6 on Friday to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

1B Garrett Jones went a team-high 3-for-6 on Friday and is now hitting .359 over his last 10 road games. He’s a career .302 hitter in 37 games at Wrigley Field. Jones is now batting .278 through 58 games this season, with eight home runs and 26 RBIs.