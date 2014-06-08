Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Randy Wolf fell to 7-11 with a 3.96 ERA in 26 starts against the Cubs. He allowed four runs and two home runs in 5 2/3 innings.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) won’t play during the team’s road trip and might go on the 15-day disabled list, manager Mike Redmond said. Saltalamacchia hasn’t played since May 31 and went on the seven-day DL on June 1.

3B Casey McGehee leads NL third basemen with 38 RBIs this season. He drove in a run on a groundout in the sixth inning against the Cubs.

RF Giancarlo Stanton’s double in the sixth inning against the Cubs was his first hit in nine tries during the series. He is batting .305 and leads the National League in home runs (17) and RBIs (53).