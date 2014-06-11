FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#Echo Trending HP
June 12, 2014

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler was solid for five innings, giving up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven. Going out for the sixth caused him problems. Koehler hit Shin-Soo Choo, the first batter of the sixth, then gave up a single to Adrian Beltre and walked Alex Rios and Brad Snyder. He left saddled with a possible loss, but the Marlin bailed him out with two runs in the top of the seventh.

LF Christian Yelich posted career highs with four hits and four RBIs. His line-drive single, which deflected off the glove of Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre in the top of the seventh, drove in the tying and go-ahead runs.

DH Justin Bour seemed to like playing in an American League park. Bour went 3-for-5 while playing in the DH role for the second time this season. In his previous stint as the DH, Bour went 2-for-5 with an RBI last week in Tampa.

RHP Bryan Morris finished off a rocky sixth inning and threw a smooth seventh to earn the win for Miami. Morris improved to 5-0 and despite having no starts this season. He is tied for the team lead in wins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
