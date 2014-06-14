Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi escaped with a no-decision Friday, allowing 10 hits and six runs -- both tying season highs -- in 4 2/3 innings. He may have been preoccupied because his wife is due to give birth at any moment, and Eovaldi was all set to leave in the middle of the game had she gone into labor.

LF Christian Yelich left the game in the first inning with a lower back strain. The injury happened during his first at-bat, and he was replaced by Reed Johnson.

2B Rafael Furcal made his Marlins debut on Friday. Furcal, who signed in the offseason but had been out all year due to hamstring and groin injuries, went 0-for-6, but he did take part in two double plays.

LHP Randy Wolf makes his fourth start of the season on Saturday, against the Pirates. The veteran has struggled on the road but has been better at home -- a 1-1 record and a 3.46 ERA.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 and nearly hit for the cycle -- getting a homer, double and single. He was intentionally walked to load the bases in the ninth. That’s when the Marlins scored four runs on six walks to tie the score. But they needed that hit Stanton may have been able to provide had the Pirates not pitched around him.