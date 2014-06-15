Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Sunday for the Marlins, who are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak. Alvarez has fared well in two career starts vs. the Pirates, posting a 1-0 record and a 2.08 ERA. Mostly, though, he has the stuff to be dominant against anyone, especially at home, where he is 3-1 with a 1.47 ERA this season.

LF Christian Yelich was not in Saturday’s lineup. He left Friday’s game in the first inning with a lower-back injury suffered while swinging the bat. The Marlins are hoping he can return in a day or two.

CF Marcell Ozuna is quietly putting up impressive numbers. He entered Saturday ranked fourth among NL outfielders in RBI. He now has 42 after a three-RBI day. That’s not bad for a guy hitting sixth in the lineup. He also has eight homers after the sixth inning, which leads the majors.

LHP Randy Wolf (1-3) took the loss Saturday against the Pirates, getting hammered for nine hits and five runs in four innings. Wolf, who had Tommy John surgery last year, would not use that as an excuse. “It was embarrassingly bad,” Wolf said of his performance. “It’s frustrating to not have command of your pitches. Throughout this process (of coming back), my command hasn’t been horrible. But today, it was horrible. It’s not like I was throwing balls to the backstop. But I threw very few balls at the knees. I threw a lot of balls at the belt, and that’s not going to get it done. ”