Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler starts Monday against the Cubs, a team he has faced twice previously, including one start. His career numbers vs. the Cubs are not very telling due to the small sample size -- 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA. But Koehler overall this season has starting to form some trends. He got off to a surprisingly strong start but has tailed off in his past four times out, allowing 18 earned runs in a span of 22 1/3 innings. He is better at home (2.70 ERA) than the road (4.70 ERA). Oddly, he is better against lefty hitters (.196 batting average, one homer) than righties (.270 batting average, seven homers).

RHP Nathan Eovaldi was placed on paternity leave prior to Sunday’s game. His wife is expecting Sunday, and Eovaldi should return to the team by Wednesday.

RHP Henderson Alvarez picked up a no-decision after allowing just two runs in seven innings. Alvarez threw a career-high 112 pitches and helped the Marlins snap a three-game losing streak, which is what an ace is supposed to do. Alvarez is not an ace yet -- there is still a void there for the Marlins since Jose Fernandez got hurt. But Alvarez has that type of stuff and potential. For example, he is 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA in seven home starts this season and had pitched 27 consecutive scoreless innings at Marlins Park until the Pirates disrupted that in the third.

RHP Sam Dyson was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was 1-1 with a 2.66 ERA. Dyson takes the roster spot of RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who took a paternity leave. Dyson, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010. The native of Tampa and former South Carolina Gamecock had brief big-league action with Toronto in 2012 and Miami in 2013. His totals so far are not impressive -- a 10.80 ERA in 11 2/3 innings. He has appeared in seven games, including six in relief.