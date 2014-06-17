Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner, who was set to start Tuesday, was demoted to the bullpen on Monday. He made nine starts this season and compiled a 6.38 ERA. Turner, 23, is young enough to improve, but he has regressed from last season, when he had a 3.74 ERA in 20 starts. In his past three starts, he had not gotten past the sixth inning, allowing 15 runs in 14 1/3 frames. Even in his new relief role, the Marlins are running out of patience with Turner, who also gave up the winning run in Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

RHP Tom Koehler started Monday against the Cubs and had a shutout brewing until the sixth inning, when he made one big mistake -- a high breaking pitch that SS Starlin Castro slugged for a three-run homer. Koehler finished his night by pitching six innings, walking none and allowing five hits and four runs. He escaped with a no-decision.

LF Christian Yelich, who missed the previous two games due to a strained lower back, was placed on the 15-day disabled list. The Marlins do not believe it will take longer than that for him to recover from an injury he sustained while swinging the bat in the first inning of Friday’s game.

INF Donovan Solano was sent to Triple-A New Orleans. The Marlins have a glut of utility infielders with Ed Lucas and Jeff Baker already on the roster, and that made Solano expendable.

LHP Andrew Heaney was called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday and will make his big-league debut on Thursday against the New York Mets. The 23-year-old was the ninth overall pick in the 2012 draft and had a combined record of 7-2 in the minors this season with ERAs of 2.35 in Double-A and 2.74 in Triple-A.

CF Jake Marisnick was called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday. Marisnick started Monday night in center field for the Marlins, who moved Marcell Ozuna, at least temporarily, to left field.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 24, who made his big-league debut earlier this season and went 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in two starts, was called up and will start again on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

1B Justin Bour was called up from Triple A New Orleans. He gives the team a left-handed hitter off the bench, which is something Miami did not have before the move.

RHP Tyler Kolek, a high school pitcher from Texas and the Marlins’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, signed with the team on Monday. Kolek, 18, was the second player selected overall in the draft, and he throws pure gas, humping it over 100 mph with relative ease. In 60 innings last season, he allowed just 23 hits, eight walks and no homers. His ERA was 0.35. It may take three or four years, but the Marlins figure they have a future ace on their hands with Kolek.

2B Rafael Furcal, who missed the first 2 1/2 months of the season due to hamstring and groin injuries, is trying to find his way. He went just 1-for-11 in his first two games of the season, which came this past weekend against the Pirates. He did show signs of life in his third game, on Sunday, when he went 2-for-5. But Furcal, 36, who has always been known for his speed, was lifted late in the game for a pinch-runner, which is a bit alarming for this proud player. As a precaution to another possible injury, Furcal did not start Monday’s game.

LHP Randy Wolf was designated for assignment. Wolf, 37, trying to make a comeback from a second Tommy John surgery, went 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA.

RHP Kevin Slowey was designated for assignment. Slowey, 30, had made 17 appearances, including 15 in relief, and was 1-1 with a 5.30 ERA.