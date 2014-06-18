Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who normally bats seventh, was used in the No. 2 slot in the order Tuesday against the Cubs because of his prior success vs. Cubs starter Jeff Samardzija. Sure enough, Hechavarria tied a career high with four hits, three of them against Samardzija. He finished the night 4-for-5.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who was gone from the team for three days while his son was born, will start Wednesday against the Cubs. It remains to be seen if Eovaldi, as the proud new daddy, pitches inspired baseball on Wednesday or if he is just too tired from tending to his wife and newborn to be as effective. He doesn’t have much history against the Cubs -- just one appearance for a 0-0 record and a 3.52 ERA.

RHP Sam Dyson (1-0) got the first big-league win of his career ... and then got a one-way ticket back to the minors. Dyson pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief on Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing his one inherited runner to score. He was demoted after the game so that the Marlins could activate starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who had been on paternity leave.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 24, made his third start of his big-league career Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing six hits, one walk and four runs in 6 1/3 inings. He struck out five in what was a mediocre performance -- not awful but not great, either. He gave up a two-run homer to Junior Lake in the second inning and didn’t get much help from reliever Sam Dyson in the sixth, who allowed an inherited runner to score.

C J.T. Realmuto got the start Tuesday, in part because he caught RHP Anthony DeSclafani in the minors. Realmuto went 0-for-3 at the plate but earned praise from his manager for the way he handled DeSclafani.

2B Rafael Furcal, who missed the first 2.5 months of the season due to hamstring and groin injuries, sat out Monday due to a swollen knee. But he was back in the lineup Wednesday. He went 2-for-5 with a big two-run single.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia caught eight innings in a minor league rehab game Monday night, and Marlins manager Mike Redmond said he might join the team this weekend.

3B Casey McGehee is playing despite a thumb injury. He was fairly quiet on the night, going 0-for-2. But he did pick up two walks, including a key one in the seventh that led to Garrett Jones’ game-winning homer.