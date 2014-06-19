Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Dan Jennings was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after Wednesday’s game. The move was made to create roster room for RHP Kevin Gregg. Jennings threw a scoreless inning Wednesday, giving him a 0.86 ERA through 23 appearances (21 innings) this season.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi returned to the Marlins on Tuesday after taking time off for the birth of his son. Eovaldi pitched six innings, allowing nine hits, no walks and five runs against the Cubs. Eovaldi said he “fell apart in the sixth” when he allowed four runs, leaving too many balls up and over the plate.

LHP Andrew Heaney makes his big-league debut Thursday against the Mets. He is regarded as the Marlins’ best prospect and the best left-hander in all of minor league baseball. He is not overpowering, but the scouting report is that he knows how to pitch and throws in the low 90s. He dominated Double-A and Triple-A this season, going a combined 7-2 with a 2.47 ERA in 13 games (12 starts), so the former first-round pick was deemed ready at age 23.

RHP Sam Dyson was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans when RHP Nathan Eovaldi came off the paternity list. Dyson pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cubs on Tuesday in his lone major league appearance of the season.

C J.T. Realmuto, a rookie, was sent to Triple-A New Orleans after Wednesday’s game. The move was made after the Marlins got C Jarrod Saltalamacchia back from the disabled list. In seven games with Miami, Realmuto hit .200 (4-for-20) with five RBIs.

RHP Kevin Gregg, a former closer for the Marlins, Cubs, Blue Jays and Orioles, was called up by Miami from Triple-A New Orleans after Wednesday’s game. He signed a minor league contract with the Marlins earlier this month, and he went 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in a combined seven games for two of the organization’s affiliates. He went 2-6 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 saves for the Cubs last season.

RHP Brad Penny, 36, signed a minor league deal with the Marlins. He has a career record of 119-100 with a 4.26 ERA. However, he hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2012, and he hasn’t had a sub-5.30 ERA since 2010.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) was activated from the seven-day disabled list after missing 18 days. He is expected to play Thursday.

RF Giancarlo Stanton left Wednesday’s game after three at-bats due to a left wrist contusion. On his first at-bat, he hit his 20th homer of the season, which leads the National League. Stanton, who is listed as day-to-day, was injured while crashing into the right field wall in the first inning, trying to make a play on Cubs LF Chris Coghlan’s double. Stanton said there was some swelling, which was being treated with ice. “It was getting tighter and tighter the rest of the game,” he said. “On swings and misses, it hurts a lot, but I will be there (Thursday).”