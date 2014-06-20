Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Friday against the Mets. He has a stellar 2.56 ERA this season and deserves better than his 3-3 record. He has been especially good at home this season, with a 3-1 record and a 1.62 ERA. In five career starts against the Mets, he is 3-1 with a 2.62 ERA.

LHP Andrew Heaney (0-1) made an impressive major-league debut on Thursday in a 1-0 loss against the Mets, pitching six innings and allowing four hits, one walk and just one run. He struck out three. He is regarded as the Marlins’ best prospect and the best left-hander in all of minor-league baseball. He showed why, working efficiently through the Mets’ lineup.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) returned to the lineup on Thursday, playing for the first time since May 31. He went 1-for-3 against Mets RHP Zack Wheeler, but he also struck out twice.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who left Wednesday’s game after three at-bats due to a left wrist contusion, was back in Thursday’s starting lineup. However, he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Mets RHP Zack Wheeler.