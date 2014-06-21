Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler starts against the Mets on Saturday in an interesting matchup against fellow RHP Jacob deGrom. Koehler has made nine career appearances against the Mets, sporting a 1-2 record and a 2.47 ERA. For his career, Koehler is 10-16 with a 4.26 ERA. He is 27 and has made 38 career starts. DeGrom, 26, has seven career starts but projects to be a similar type fourth or fifth starter. Koehler started the season looking like maybe he could be more than that, but he has since tailed off, allowing a combined total of 22 earned runs in his past five starts -- a span of just 25 innings.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (4-3) beat the Mets on Friday, allowing seven hits and no walks in 6 1/3 innings. In his past five starts against New York, Alvarez has been a Mets killer, going 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA.

OF Reed Johnson entered Friday tied for the major-league lead with 10 pinch-hits. Johnson ranks second with eight pinch-hit RBIs and sixth in pinch-hit batting average .370. He’s probably been the Marlins’ best bench player this season.

RHP Bryan Morris has been outstanding since the Marlins acquired him in a trade with the Pirates on June 1. During that span, Morris is 1-0 with 11 1/3 scoreless innings spread out over eight appearances. He has 11 strikeouts and four walks in that span and has lowered his ERA this season from 3.80 to 2.57. His five relief wins are tied for the major-league lead.