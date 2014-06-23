Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (right elbow) was given a second straight day off to rest his aching throwing elbow. He is expected to return Monday at Philadelphia. He is such a defensive whiz at shortstop that the Marlins can’t afford to lose him for a long stretch.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his 16th start of the season when he pitches at Philadelphia on Monday. In eight career starts vs. the Phillies, he is 2-4 with a 4.00 ERA. He also has just one road win this season (1-1, 3.79 ERA).

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, a rookie, had a rough game Sunday against the Mets, dropping to 1-2 on the season. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, two walks and seven runs. The big blow he allowed was a three-run homer to Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy. DeSclafani’s ERA went up from 5.60 to 7.59.

2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring) was placed on the disabled list, and Marlins manager Mike Redmond said it does not appear to be a short-term injury. Furcal missed all of 2013 due to Tommy John surgery and has been limited to nine games this season due to hamstring and groin injuries. Given how long hamstring injuries normally take to heal, Furcal may not return until after the All-Star Game. When you factor in that Furcal is 36, you have to wonder if he will be back at all for Miami, which will now give youngster Derek Dietrich an extend try at second base.

2B Derek Dietrich was promoted from Triple-A and immediately inserted him into Sunday’s lineup. He hit .340 with 15 RBI in the 13 games since the Marlins sent him to Triple-A. The big reason the Marlins had demoted him previously was his defense -- eight errors in 36 games. But at Triple-A, he was charged with just one error, so the Marlins hope those defensive issues are a thing of the past.