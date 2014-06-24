Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings Monday night to beat Philadelphia, his first victory since he won against Washington on May 26. Eovaldi, who allowed six hits while striking out two and walking one, had three no-decisions and a loss in his four previous starts. He was hit hard in the last two, allowing 11 runs on 19 hits in 10 2/3 innings, but said his command was better Monday. He said he didn’t make mistakes in the middle of the plate and that the mistakes he did make were not hit hard. Eovaldi is 5-3 with a 3.52 ERA this season.

LF Christian Yelich (strained back) went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI on Monday in his first rehab game for Class A Jupiter. Yelich, out since June 14 with a strained back, is due to play one more game for Jupiter, then two with Triple-A New Orleans before rejoining the Marlins on June 29.

LHP Andrew Heaney, Tuesday’s starter, lost 1-0 to the New York Mets in his major league debut last Thursday, going six innings and allowing one run on four hits while striking out three and walking one. He has never faced the Phillies.

1B Garrett Jones went 0-for-2 Monday against the Phillies and is 1-for-24 over his last eight games. Jones’ average stands at .253.

3B Casey McGehee went 2-for-5 with two RBIs Monday against Philadelphia and has hit safely in his last 14 road games, batting at a .435 clip in that stretch. McGehee, who began the game with the majors’ second-highest road average since May 15, has also hit safely in 12 of 15 career games at Citizens Bank Park. He is hitting .309 with one homer and 46 RBIs this season.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-2 and reached base four times in five plate appearances Monday against the Phillies. Stanton, who was twice hit by pitches and drew a walk, extended his hitting streak to four games. Stanton, batting .462 in that span, is hitting .303 overall, with 20 homers and 58 RBIs. He also stole his seventh base of the season Monday, a career high.