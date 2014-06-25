Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, out since Saturday with right elbow soreness, underwent an MRI exam Tuesday and was found to have a strained right triceps. Manager Mike Redmond told reporters that Hechavarria would be evaluated for a few days before a decision is made about whether to place him on the disabled list.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who will start Wednesday against the Phillies, beat the Mets 3-2 in his last start, throwing 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowing seven hits while striking out five. He did not walk a batter. He is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.

LHP Andrew Heaney lost Tuesday to the Phillies and is 0-2 after two major league starts. Heaney went five-plus innings and allowed five runs on four hits while striking out five, walking two and hitting a batter. He also uncorked two wild pitches. He showed his youth in a three-run first inning, hitting leadoff hitter Jimmy Rollins with an 0-2 pitch and surrendering a two-run homer to Marlon Byrd on a 1-2 fastball. In all, Heaney threw 95 pitches, 63 for strikes.

1B Garrett Jones snapped a 1-for-24 slump by going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Tuesday against Philadelphia. Jones is hitting .257 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs.

3B Casey McGehee, who went 1-for-4 Tuesday against Philadelphia, has hit safely in his last 15 road games, batting at a .424 clip in that stretch. McGehee, who began the game with the majors’ second-highest road average since May 15, has also hit safely in 13 of 16 career games at Citizens Bank Park.

RHP Kevin Slowey, designated for assignment by the Marlins on June 16, was released Tuesday. Slowey made 17 appearances, including 15 in relief, for Miami this year, and he was 1-1 with a 5.30 ERA.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with two doubles Tuesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to five games. Stanton, batting .500 in that span, is hitting .308 overall with 20 homers and 58 RBIs.