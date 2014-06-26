Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21 due to a strained right triceps. He was scratched from the lineup Saturday with what was believed to be a minor elbow ailment, but an MRI exam revealed the strain.

RHP Steve Cishek struck out the side in the ninth inning Wednesday against Philadelphia to record his 18th save of the season. He has converted 52 of his 55 save opportunities since the beginning of the 2013 season (94.5 percent), the NL’s third-best percentage in that stretch. He has held the Phillies scoreless in 21 of his 23 career appearances against them.

RHP Tom Koehler, who starts Thursday against the Phillies, was tagged with a 4-0 loss in his last start, against the New York Mets, despite allowing only two runs on four hits over seven innings. Koehler struck out eight and walked three. He is 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in three career appearances against Philadelphia, including one start.

RHP Henderson Alvarez picked up his third straight victory Wednesday, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits against the Phillies. Alvarez (5-3) struck out three, walked two and hit a batter. He has pitched to a 0.78 ERA over his last seven starts, best in the majors over that span.

INF Donovan Solano was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans, one week after he was sent down. Solano is hitting .196 through 35 games for Miami this season.

3B Casey McGehee, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday against Philadelphia, has hit safely in his last 16 road games, batting at a .429 clip in that stretch. McGehee, who began the game with the majors’ second-highest road average since May 15, also has hit safely in 14 of 17 career games at Citizens Bank Park.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to six games. Stanton, batting .455 in that span, is hitting .307 overall.