Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler, Thursday’s starter, threw six innings of two-run ball against the Phillies for a no-decision. The 27-year-old stuck out six and walked none during his 92-pitch outing. He remains without a win since June 4.

LF Christian Yelich (strained back) will play two more rehab games with Triple-A New Orleans -- one in center field, one in left field -- before joining the Marlins on Sunday, when manager Mike Redmond expects to start him against the Athletics. “I think we’re all excited to get him back,” Redmond said. Sunday is the first day Yelich is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to start Friday night against the Athletics at Marlins Park. After an impressive major league debut May 14 in which he beat the Dodgers with six innings of two-run ball, the 24-year-old has gone 0-2 with a 9.39 ERA in three starts since. In his last outing, DeSclafani lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits in an 11-5 loss to the Mets on June 22.

3B Casey McGehee, who went 1-for-5 Thursday night in Philadelphia, has hit safely in 17 consecutive road games. Over that span, McGehee is batting .413 (31-for-75). The 31-year-old is hitting .381 with runners in scoring position, second in baseball to only Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera’ .392 mark (minimum 50 at-bats with RISP).

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his NL-leading 21st homer of the season Thursday night. It was also the 138th homer of his career, tying Miguel Cabrera for fourth on the Marlins’ all-time list.