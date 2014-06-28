Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Saturday against the A‘s. The Marlins have lost his last three home starts. He hasn’t won a home game since May 21 against the Phillies, when he allowed 10 hits but got great support in a 14-5 victory over the Phillies. His home ERA this season (3.75) is worse than his road ERA (3.21), which is a rarity. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in one career appearance vs. Oakland.

LHP Brian Flynn was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday and was put right to work. He pitched three innings and allowed four hits, one walk and two runs. After the game, he was sent back to Triple-A New Orleans.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who suffered a right-forearm contusion on that line drive by Oakland’s Brandon Moss, lasted just three innings, allowing five hits and two runs. He left due to the injury with a bloated ERA of 7.40. X-rays were negative but there was some swelling. A trip to the disabled list or the minor leagues could be in DeSclafani’s immediate future.

1B Justin Bour, 26, was sent to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday. A 25th-round pick of the Cubs in 2009, Bour did a solid jump this season in his major-league debut. He got into 13 games and hit. 300 with a .391 on-base percentage. However, he had just a .350 slugging percentage due to just one extra-base hit, a double. Bour, who hit a combined total of 69 years in the past 3.5 seasons in the minors, needs to show more of that pop if and when he gets his next MLB opportunity.