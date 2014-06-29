Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi started Saturday against the A‘s, looking to get back on track at home. However, he allowed four first-inning runs and did well from there to get a no-decision. He went seven innings and allowed eight hits, three walks and five runs. Eovaldi hasn’t won a home game since May 21 against the Phillies, when he allowed 10 hits but got great support in a 14-5 victory.

LF Christian Yelich is expected to be activated Sunday and be in the starting lineup after missing two weeks due to a back injury. Yelich, the Marlins’ leadoff hitter, is batting .259 in 63 games. But some of his other numbers are more impressive. He has 12 doubles, five triples and six homers and has been successful in 10 of 11 steal attempts. His on-base percentage is .342 and his slugging is .418.

LHP Andrew Heaney will make his third MLB start on Sunday, when he takes on the best team in baseball, the Oakland A‘s. Heaney, the top-ranked left-hander in the minors this year, was outstanding in his MLB debut, a 1-0 loss to the Mets on June 19. He allowed just four hits and one run in six innings. But in his second start, June 24 at the Phillies, Heaney allowed five runs in five innings in a 7-4 loss. He will look for a bounce-back performance and perhaps his first big-league win on Sunday.

RHP Sam Dyson was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans. Dyson, 26, is a native of Tampa, Fla., and was the Toronto Blue Jays’ fourth-round pick in 2010. He made his big-league debut on July 5, 2012, with Toronto but hasn’t had much success in the majors. In 13 innings, he has an ERA of 9.69. This year, though, his ERA is 0.00 in 1 1/3 innings with the Marlins. And at Triple-A this season, he was 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA and one save in 13 relief appearances.

CF Jake Marisnick was sent to Triple-A after Saturday’s game. That clears roster room for the Marlins to activate LF Christian Yelich (back injury) off the disabled list on Sunday. Marisnick is major-league-ready defensively but has struggled at the plate, hitting just .170. The Marlins want him back at Triple-A, where he can get consistent at-bats and continue to work on his offensive game.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who suffered a right-forearm contusion on a line drive by Oakland’s Brandon Moss on Friday, was sent to the minors on Saturday. He lasted just three innings on Friday, allowing five hits and two runs. He left due to the injury with a bloated ERA of 7.40. X-rays were negative but there was some swelling.

RHP Bryan Morris has not allowed a run in 13 appearances with the Marlins. That’s a stretch of 16 2/3 innings as Morris, who was acquired on June 1 from the Pirates, continues to be a reliever the Marlins can rely on late in games. A former first-round pick of the Dodgers, Morris, 27, now has a 2.23 ERA.