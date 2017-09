LHP Donnie Joseph was acquired from the Royals Monday in exchange for cash considerations. The 26-year-old was then assigned to Triple-A New Orleans. He made his major league debut for the Royals on July 11, 2013, and he made six appearances, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

OF Brent Keys was designated for assignment Monday after the club acquired LHP Donnie Joseph from the Royals. He had 10 at-bats with the Marlins, with four hits and three RBIs.