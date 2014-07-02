Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler starts on Wednesday against the Phillies, a team that has hit him hard in the past. In four appearances, including two starts, Koehler is 0-1 with a 5.93 ERA against the Phillies. But that is a small sample size. Perhaps it is more instructive to note that Koehler, after a fast start, is winless in his past four starts and just 1-3 in his past seven.

LHP Brad Hand, who is at Triple-A New Orleans, will likely come up to the Marlins to start Thursday’s game. The Marlins have yet to announce a starter for Thursday, but Hand, who is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA in the minors this year, appears to be the favorite. Hand, 24, has not been successful in the majors. He has a 6.38 ERA in 16 games with the Marlins this year and a 4.90 ERA in 36 games for his career.

RHP Henderson Alvarez pitched seven innings on Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing seven hits, one walk and two runs. He threw 70 of his 97 pitches for strikes in another of his efficient outings. He left with a 4-2 lead but got a no-decision when it took reliever Kevin Gregg just four batters -- two of whom hit home runs -- to blow that advantage.

RHP A.J. Ramos (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the disabled list after Tuesday’s game retroactive to June 27. He hasn’t pitched since June 26, when he threw a season-high 50 pitches in relief. Ramos, 27, is in his third year in the majors (second full year). He is having his best season in terms of ERA (2.17) and has held opponents scoreless in 31 of his 39 appearances. Over his past 13 appearances, he had a 0.64 ERA.