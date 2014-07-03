FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
July 4, 2014

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained triceps) has been throwing pain-free and could start a minor-league rehab assignment on Friday. Ed Lucas and Donovan Solano have done a solid job filling in for Hechavarria, but it’s not the same, especially on defense.

RHP Tom Koehler turned in a stellar performance on Wednesday against the Phillies. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk, striking out seven. He got past a rough first inning in which he had runners on second and third with none out and cruised from there, retiring 15 straight at one point and 18 of his last 20 batters. After the game, Koehler was placed on paternity leave.

LHP Brad Hand, who is at Triple-A New Orleans, will come up to the Marlins to start Thursday’s game. Hand, who is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA in the minors this year, has not been successful in the majors. He has a 6.38 ERA in 16 games with the Marlins this year and a 4.90 ERA in 36 games for his career.

OF Brent Keys, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Double-A Jacksonville. He is hitting .238/.371/.265 with no homers and 10 RBIs through 40 games for Jacksonville this year.

1B Justin Bour was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday. In 60 games with New Orleans this year, Bour hit .320 with 20 doubles, 11 homers and 43 RBIs. In 13 games with Miami, Bour is hitting .300 with a double and four RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
