Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (right triceps strain) was scheduled to play his first rehab game Friday night for Class-A Jupiter. Hechavarria plans to play in Jupiter again on Sunday and Miami hopes he will join the team for Monday night’s game in Arizona. Hechavarria is batting .272 with no homers and 17 RBIs in 268 at-bats this season.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi had one bad inning Friday night and it cost him a game. Eovaldi gave up four hits and three runs in the sixth, sending him to his fourth loss of the year. He didn’t allow a runner past first base in his first five innings and didn’t allow many hard-hit balls prior to the sixth. But Eovaldi wild-pitched the first run home and then gave up back-to-back two-out doubles, which was enough to decide the game.

LHP Andrew Heaney makes his fourth career start Saturday in St. Louis against a team that has struggled with lefty starters the last year and a half. Heaney lost 4-3 Sunday at home against Oakland, although he did pitch six innings to tie his MLB career high. He should concentrate on keeping the ball in the park, as he’s allowed three homers in his first 17 big-league innings.

OF Jake Marisnick was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to replace 2B Derek Dietrich on the active roster. It’s the second stint in the majors for Marisnick, who batted .171 in 47 prior at-bats this year. Marisnick gives the team a fifth outfielder and a bit more flexibility off the bench.

2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) was placed on the 15-day DL Friday, retroactive to Wednesday. Dietrich was injured while taking a practice swing in the on-deck circle during Tuesday night’s win against Philadelphia. He’s hitting .228 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games and 158 at-bats this year.