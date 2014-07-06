Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria will come off the disabled list before Sunday’s game and is expected to be back in the lineup for the series finale against the Cardinals. Hechavarria was placed on the disabled list June 25, retroactive to June 21, because of a strained right shoulder.

RHP Tom Koehler, who is on paternity leave, will be activated before Monday night’s game and is scheduled to start that night against the Diamondbacks. Koehler is 6-6 with a 3.48 ERA. Koehler will take the roster spot of LHP Andrew Heaney, who had a no-decision on Saturday before being optioned back to Triple A.

RHP Henderson Alvarez will make his first career start against the Cardinals on Sunday. He will be making his 18th start of the season, but has already had nine no-decisions despite a 2.33 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL. Three of Alvarez’s five wins have come when he pitched a shutout.

OF Jake Marisnick was optioned to Triple A New Orleans after Saturday’s game to clear a roster spot for SS Adeiny Hechavarria. Marisnick had been recalled on Friday but did not appear in either game with the Marlins. He also was on the major-league roster from June 16-28, going 8-for-47, a .170 average.

3B Casey McGehee had an RBI single in the first inning and a single in the third Saturday before his game-tying hit in the ninth. He has an 11-game hitting streak, equaling the longest streak of his career, and has at least one hit in each of his last 19 road games. The three hits raised his season average to .317.