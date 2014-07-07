Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (right triceps strain) was activated from the 15-day DL on Sunday, a day earlier than planned. He batted eighth and finished 1-for-5. Prior to going on the DL, Hechavarria was enjoying a hot spell at the plate, going 14-of-36 (.389) with three RBIs and raising his average to .272.

RHP Tom Koehler was activated from the paternity list prior to Sunday’s game, and he will start Monday night in Arizona. Koehler squared his record at 6-6 with a 5-0 win Wednesday night against Philadelphia. He has one previous start against the Diamondbacks, losing last year despite allowing only three hits and a run in six innings. Koehler has been tough on lefties, holding them to a .202 average and one homer.

RHP Henderson Alvarez continued his dominant stretch of pitching Sunday, working seven efficient innings against St. Louis to win his fourth straight start. Alvarez allowed just one run on five hits, walking one and fanning three. He has given up only seven earned runs in his past 60 1/3 innings (1.04 ERA). What makes him so tough is his ability to pitch at different speeds. He offered pitches from 61 to 93 mph, keeping St. Louis off-balance.

LHP Andrew Heaney was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday when the Marlins activated RHP Tom Koehler from the paternity list. Heaney allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings Saturday in a start against St. Louis. He is 0-3 with a 6.53 ERA in four starts for Miami this year.

CF Marcell Ozuna stretched his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games with a first-inning single. His two-run single in the sixth was the game’s big hit, giving Miami a 3-0 lead over St. Louis and giving him his first multiple-RBI game since June 14. It was his 10th multi-RBI game of the year.

3B Casey McGehee extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with an RBI single in the first and finished 2-for-4, reaching base two other times on walks. McGehee is 21-of-54 (.389) during his streak, and he has a 20-game hitting streak in road games. He reached base at least once in 29 straight games.