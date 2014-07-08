Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler was touched for eight hits and seven runs in three-plus innings Monday in his first start since returning from paternity leave. Koehler’s wife delivered their first child last Thursday. Koehler does not live far from the Marlins’ training complex in Jupiter, Fla., and said he threw his normal bullpen session and did his off-start routines. “I did everything like I normally would,” Koehler said. “There is no excuse to be made. It is a combination of really bad pitching and some really good hitting on their part.”

3B Casey McGehee extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games with a single in the fourth inning and finished 2-for-4 to raise his batting average to .322. McGehee is one of the five final-vote candidates for the All-Star Game, and Florida players wore t-shirts that read “#VOTEHITSMCGEHEE” during batting practice Monday, with McGehee’s name and number on the back. “We need Will Ferrell in on that,” McGehee said, a reference to one of Ferrell’s lines in the movie, “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” McGehee has a 21-game road hitting streak, the longest in the majors.

RF Giancarlo Stanton chose Marlins manager Mike Redmond to be his pitcher for the Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities in Minneapolis on July 14. “I was honored that he asked me,” said Redmond, who played five seasons with the Twins. “I know it’s a huge deal for him. I know he’s been waiting a long time for it. Hopefully we’ll go out there and win that thing. That’s the goal, right?”