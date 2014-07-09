Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Brad Hand gave up seven hits and one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday, although he did not receive a decision. Hand was pitching on the third anniversary of his only major league victory as a starter, beating Houston on July 7, 2011. He is 2-11 in his career. “Just filled up the zone. Got a lot of ground ball outs, a lot of quick outs,” Hand said. “Basically, everything was going pretty well. Made a pitch when I needed to.”

RHP A.J. Ramos (shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen session Thursday and could pitch an inning on Monday, either at the training complex in Jupiter, Fla., or in extending spring training, Miami manager Mike Redmond said. “I know his day (to return) is Sunday, but I think the plan for him would be after the All-Star break, if everything goes well,” Redmond said. Ramos, 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA in 39 appearances this season, was placed on the disabled list retroactive to June 28.

CF Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a two-out double in the fourth inning Tuesday before winning the game with his two-run home run in the ninth inning. “He gave me one pitch to hit and I missed it, foul ball,” Ozuna said of his at-bat in the ninth inning off Arizona RHP Addison Reed. “I said, OK, now I got it. Let me focus middle-away. He left the ball middle-away. I felt it on my bat when I made contact it would be a home run.” Ozuna, who one veteran baseball man compared to a young Raul Mondesi, is hitting .370 (18-50) with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs in the streak.

2B/SS Rafael Furcal began light jogging, Miami manager Mike Redmond said, as he attempts to return from a let hamstring strain that landed him on the disabled list June 22. Furcal is hitting .171 in nine games after signing with the Marlins as a free agent in December. Furcal, who has 314 stolen bases in his 13-year major league career, missed the 2013 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.

3B Casey McGehee had his career-long 14-game hitting streak and his major league-long 21-game road hitting streak stopped with an 0-for-4 Tuesday, flying out four times to center field. He entered the game with a .416 career batting average against the Diamondbacks.