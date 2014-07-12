Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Koehler took the defeat Monday, when he was hammered for seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings as the Marlins lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-1. The seven runs allowed tied a season-low for Koehler while the three innings were the fewest he has pitched in 42 career starts. The hiccup came after a three-start stretch in which Koehler went 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 19 innings.

RHP Henderson Alvarez had a rare poor start Friday, when he took the loss after giving up six runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings as the Marlins fell to the Mets, 7-1. The loss ended a team-record 10-game winning streak for the Marlins in games started by Alvarez, who entered Friday with a 1.49 ERA in those 10 starts. But he had just one 1-2-3 inning Friday, when he gave up two homers -- three fewer than he’d surrendered in his first 18 starts combined. Alvarez is 6-4 with a 2.63 ERA this season.

RHP A.J. Ramos (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Jacksonville on Monday, when he will throw an inning. Ramos is already in Jacksonville, where he was expected to throw a bullpen session on Friday. Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Friday that Ramos was on pace to return to the majors immediately after the All-Star Break. Ramos was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 1, retroactive to June 27. He is 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA in 39 games for the Marlins this season.

2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) began his rehab Friday, when he took 10 dry swings. Dietrich was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 4, retroactive to July 2. He is hitting .228 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games this season.