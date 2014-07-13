Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler was saddled with a no-decision Saturday when he allowed three runs, two hits and four walks while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings of the Marlins’ 5-4 loss to the Mets. Koehler carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and exited with a 4-2 lead, but pinch-hitter Chris Young hit RHP Bryan Morris’ first pitch into the left field seats for a two-run homer. It was a bounce-back effort for Koehler, who gave up seven runs in a career-low three innings against Arizona on Monday. Koehler is 6-7 with a 3.99 ERA in 19 starts this year.

LHP Brad Hand will make his third start since returning from the disabled list when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hand didn’t factor into the decision Tuesday when he allowed an unearned run, eight hits and two walks while striking out two in 6 1/3 innings in the Marlins’ 2-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was easily the best start of the season for Hand, who allowed 11 runs in 11 1/3 innings in his first three starts of the year. Hand has thrown three scoreless innings in three relief appearances against the Mets this season, including a perfect inning the last time he opposed the Mets on May 5. Hand is 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA in seven career appearances (three starts) against the Mets.

RHP Henderson Alvarez is headed to the All-Star Game. Alvarez was named to the National League team Saturday as a replacement for Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who will miss the game because of injury. Alvarez entered Saturday with a share of the National League lead in complete games (three) and ranked sixth in ERA (2.63) even after giving up six runs in five innings in losing Friday’s series opener. It will be the first All-Star Game berth for Alvarez, who is 6-4 in 19 starts.

RHP Bryan Morris gave up his first earned run as a member of the Marlins on Saturday when he allowed a two-run homer to the first batter he faced, Mets pinch-hitter Chris Young, in the Marlins’ 5-4 loss. Morris entered with one out and one on in the seventh inning and the Marlins up 4-2, but Young crushed Morris’ first pitch deep into the left field seats. Morris had given up three unearned runs in his first 21 1/3 innings with the Marlins since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 1. It was the longest streak of innings without allowing an earned run by a newcomer in Marlins history. Morris is 6-0 with a 2.15 ERA in 39 relief appearances between the Pirates and Marlins.

RF Giancarlo Stanton continued to slump Saturday when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Marlins’ 5-4 loss to the Mets. Stanton is just 1-for-18 with nine strikeouts in the Marlins’ last five games, a stretch in which his batting average has dropped from .308 to .295. He entered Saturday leading the National League with 63 RBI and sharing the home run lead with Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki (21 apiece).